NYPD identifies suspect in murder of father in the Bronx

Photo of Elijah Smith from NYPD

By
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
The NYPD has identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a father of two in the Bronx.

Police believe 25-year-old Elijah Smith shot 34-year-old Akil Duro after he went to the door to investigate a noise Friday night.

Investigators say the suspect got into a fight while visiting someone at the Williamsbridge apartment building.

When Smith got thrown out, he allegedly came back with a gun.

When Duro's family found out he was brain dead, they also found that his father suffered a fatal heart attack in bed.

The suspect is described as 6'1", 290lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen fleeing the scene of the shooting in a gray 4 door sedan with Connecticut license plate.

The NYPD is offering a reward up to $2,500 payable by Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the case.
