An NYPD K-9 is recovering after falling during a drug raid in Brooklyn.The German shepherd, named 'Timoshenko', fell through a ceiling while sniffing for weapons as officers executed a search warrant Friday night in Red Hook.He suffered several injuries, but is expected to survive.During the search, Timoshenko sniffed out a handgun, six rifles and two shotguns.The dog is named for NYPD Officer Russel Timoshenko, who died in the line of duty 10 years ago.