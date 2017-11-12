  • LIVE VIDEO Federation of Taxi Drivers press conference on death of livery cab driver hit with hockey stick

Police: Livery cab driver hit with hockey stick before death in Chelsea

Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
New York City police say a livery cab driver has died after he crashed shortly after an angry pedestrian struck him in the head with a hockey stick.

At about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, police say the 68-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry was involved in an altercation with another man at 20th Street and 11th Avenue in Chelsea.

During the altercation, the driver was hit in the head with a hockey stick.

The driver then returned to his vehicle and drove south on 11th Avenue, eventually making his way to Horatio Street and West Street in the West Village where he struck a median.

EMS responded and transported the driver in critical condition to Lenox Health Greenwich Village where he was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as Richard Tolk of West New York, N.J.

The pedestrian fled on foot. So far there have been no arrests.

It is unclear whether the driver died from the assault, the collision, or from a medical condition.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
livery cabassaultChelseaManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into LI home
Fast-moving fire destroys row of stores in Manhattan
Memorial service marks 16th anniversary of Flight 587 crash
VIDEO: Powerboat goes airborne, crashes during race
Teen fatally run over was on the phone with her mom
Trump accepts US intelligence report that Russia meddled in election
Suspicious package at subway station turns out to be pressure cooker
21 children, 2 adults injured when platform collapses in San Diego
Show More
Texas church members gather for 1st time since shooting
2 models of fidget spinners recalled due to high levels of lead
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Gov. Cuomo signs bill to allow medical marijuana for PTSD
WATCH: NYPD van suddenly bursts into flames on LIE
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos