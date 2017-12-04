The NYPD announced new crime stats Monday reporting yet another overall decrease in crime.Authorities reported four fewer murders, or a 20 percent reduction, along with 17 fewer shootings (26.1 percent decrease) and 656 fewer index crimes (7.7 percent) in November 2017 compared with November 2016. Year-to-date, these reductions contributed to the 5,141 fewer overall citywide index crimes, or 5.5 percent, compared with 2016.There were 111 rapes reported in November 2017, compared with 96 in November 2016. This is an increase of 15 crimes, or 15.6 percent. There was also an increase in crimes reported to the Transit Bureau. Officials say 232 crimes were reported in November 2017, compared with 216 in November 2016. This is an increase of 20 crimes, or 9.4 percent."The bravest, most dedicated police force in the world continues to raise the bar," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "And it's the department's winning formula of working with communities to stop crime in its tracks that's made New York City the safest big city in the country. I have no doubt the women and men of the NYPD will remain laser focused on pushing crime even lower as our city closes in on an historic year in crime reduction."Other statistics:--1,172 robberies reported in November 2017, compared with 1,289 in November 2016. This is a reduction of 117 crimes, or 9.1 percent.--1,407 felonious assaults reported in November 2017, compared with 1,611 in November 2016. This is a reduction of 204 crimes, or 12.7 percent.--1,016 burglaries reported in November 2017, compared with 1,091 in November 2016. This is a reduction of 75 crimes, or 6.9 percent.--3,617 grand larcenies reported in November 2017, compared with 3,824 in November 2016. This is a reduction of 207 crimes, or 5.4 percent.--480 grand larceny autos reported in November 2017, compared with 543 in November 2016. This is a reduction of 63 crimes, or 11.6 percent.--376 crimes reported in the Housing Bureau in November 2017, compared with 442 in November 2016. This is a reduction of 66 crimes, or 14.6 percent."Crime in New York City has fallen steadily throughout 2017, and November was no different," NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill said. "As we stand on the verge of a record-shattering year, Neighborhood Policing continues to deepen relationships between our communities and the NYPD. The enhanced trust and shared responsibility that come from these relationships will only drive crime lower. As always, I am extremely proud of the men and women of the NYPD, who answer the call every single day and continue to make New York City the safest big city in America."As of December 1, there were 259 murders. Last year, there were 313.----------