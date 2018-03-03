OFFICER ARRESTED

NYPD officer accused of exposing himself to female colleagues on duty

Jim Dolan reports on the NYPD officer charged with public lewdness and exposure.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An NYPD officer is accused of exposing himself to five female officers, including one instance on a subway car in front of passengers.

Anthony Avosso, 31, was arrested and charged with public lewdness and exposure Friday, officials said. He pleaded not guilty in court.

Avosso, a 9-year veteran of the force, was suspended last week when the department learned he had exposed himself three times to a female officer in his precinct, officials said.

Four other female officers then came forward.

All of the alleged incidents took place while Avosso was on duty and in uniform.

In one instance, he was on a subway car in front of other passengers besides the female officer.

There were other incidents reported in patrol cars, and inside and outside the 60th Precinct house in Coney Island, where he most recently worked, officials said.

Avosso is married and has three young children.

