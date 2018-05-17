NYPD officer convicted for transporting marijuana and cocaine

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
A New York City police officer has been convicted of transporting marijuana and cocaine for someone she believed was a drug courier, but was really an undercover officer.

Nysia Stroud was found guilty of criminal possession of a controlled substance and official misconduct on Thursday. She's to be sentenced on June 4.

The 30-year-old Stroud was assigned to the New York Police Department's Fleet Services division. Prosecutors say she met the undercover in March last year and started transporting drugs in exchange for payments of up to $1,000.

She told the undercover she'd even display her NYPD badge to avoid investigation if they were stopped by other law enforcement.

Prosecutors say she transported the drugs at least four times.

Stroud denied the charges.

