NYPD officer shot in arm in Brooklyn; suspect barricaded

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness News is on the scene where a suspect is barricaded after shooting a cop in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An NYPD officer was shot in the arm in Brooklyn on Thursday late afternoon.

It happened on Ridgewood Avenue in the Cypress Hills section just before 5 p.m.

The officer works out of the 75th precinct.

Police say he was shot several times in the chest, but fortunately was wearing a bullet-resistant vest. One of the bullets did hit his forearm.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect is barricaded. Neighbors and officers understand the man to be emotionally disturbed.

Officers are told the suspect was armed with some type of rifle, what the NYPD refers to as a "long gun."

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police shootingnypdshootingNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
High school football player killed by log during drill
President Trump issues new warning to North Korea
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
Elderly woman arrested after allegedly firing gun at man repairing car
Photo of purported Walmart gun display roils social media
Hours-old baby found outside covered in ants
Babysitters seen putting 7-month-old in fridge
Police seek help finding wanted New Jersey sex offender
Show More
Infant strangles on improperly secured car seat strap
Motorcyclist helps chase down alleged drunk hit-run driver
Man charged with raping 2 teens
Vandals destroy food truck used at charity events
Woman jailed in Honduras over 'safe can' back home
More News
Top Video
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
Thousands of frozen pizza boxes strewn across highway
Eyewitness News Update
New beer pokes fun at subway delays, 'Summer of Hell'
More Video