NYPD officer shot in arm in Brooklyn; suspect barricaded

An NYPD officer was shot in the arm in Brooklyn on Thursday late afternoon.It happened on Ridgewood Avenue in the Cypress Hills section just before 5 p.m.The officer works out of the 75th precinct.Police say he was shot several times in the chest, but fortunately was wearing a bullet-resistant vest. One of the bullets did hit his forearm.He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in an unknown condition.The suspect is barricaded. Neighbors and officers understand the man to be emotionally disturbed.Officers are told the suspect was armed with some type of rifle, what the NYPD refers to as a "long gun."