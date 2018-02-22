#Wanted for striking a police officer earlier today with his vehicle in the #Bronx. If you have information on ROBERT RIVERA call Crime Stoppers #800577TIPS. #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/An3LQFN4jv — Chief Robert Boyce (@NYPDDetectives) February 22, 2018

An NYPD officer was struck by a suspect who fled a traffic stop in the University Heights section of the Bronx Thursday, officials said.The officer was hit by the car at West 183 Street and Grand Avenue at around 10 a.m. after the suspect, identified as Robert Rivera, was pulled over for having excessively tinted windows.There was a brief confrontation and a sergeant Tasered the suspect before he fled in his vehicle, a black Toyota sedan, officials said.While fleeing, he hit an officer from the 52nd Precinct who was called to the scene for backup.He then jumped out and fled on foot, officials said.The vehicle was found on 182nd Street and Grand Avenue, two blocks away from the scene.The officer is being treated for a non-life-threatening leg injury, officials said.He was taken to North Central Bronx Hospital.Rivera was described as wearing a white sweatshirt, a blue bomber-type vest and blue jeans. He may have a leg injury.Officials said Rivera is from the Bronx and has several prior arrests, including criminal possession of marijuana and petit larceny.----------