NYPD officers step in during police graduation to save child from choking

(NYPD)

John Nikodin
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A pair of NYPD officers were in the right place at the right time on Wednesday when they helped save a child from choking on popcorn during a graduation.

Lieutenant Greg Besson and Detective Mark Rubins, members of the Financial Crimes Task Force, were attending the Police Academy Recruit Graduation at Madison Square Garden.

While the graduation was unfolding, they heard a commotion coming from the family of one of the graduates, Officer Leonardo Escorcia.

The officers quickly realized that Officer Escorcia's 1-year-old son was choking and began to administer aid.

Detective Rubins, who is also a paramedic, began patting the child's back to clear his airway. Soon enough the popcorn which caused the choking was dislodged from his airway and he regained consciousness.

The child was initially brought to the EMS station within the arena before being taken to St. Luke's Hospital for evaluation.
