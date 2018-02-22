The NYPD is investigating two separate subway attacks that took place in Brooklyn and Queens.Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who allegedly punched a 53-year-old unconscious following a dispute inside the Bedford-Nostrand Avenue G train station around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 17.Authorities say the suspect exited the station and fled westbound on Lafayette Avenue.The victim was treated for pain and facial swelling at Woodhull Hospital.The alleged attacker is described as 6-foot-2, approximately 300 pounds, bald and with a salt-and-pepper goatee. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.The other incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, in Queens.Police say the suspect was harassing passengers on a Flushing-bound 7 train before approaching a 36-year-old victim and punching him in the face.No words were exchanged between the victim and the individual, according to authorities. When the train arrived at Main Street subway station, the suspect fled.The alleged attacker is described as approximately 25 years old, approximately 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds with medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue work jacket, a black baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call NYPD's confidential Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------