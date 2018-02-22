NYPD searching for suspects in pair of subway attacks in Brooklyn, Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro reports on a police investigation into two subway attacks; one in Queens and the other in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The NYPD is investigating two separate subway attacks that took place in Brooklyn and Queens.

Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who allegedly punched a 53-year-old unconscious following a dispute inside the Bedford-Nostrand Avenue G train station around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 17.

Authorities say the suspect exited the station and fled westbound on Lafayette Avenue.

The victim was treated for pain and facial swelling at Woodhull Hospital.

The alleged attacker is described as 6-foot-2, approximately 300 pounds, bald and with a salt-and-pepper goatee. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.

The other incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, in Queens.

Police say the suspect was harassing passengers on a Flushing-bound 7 train before approaching a 36-year-old victim and punching him in the face.

No words were exchanged between the victim and the individual, according to authorities. When the train arrived at Main Street subway station, the suspect fled.

The alleged attacker is described as approximately 25 years old, approximately 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds with medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue work jacket, a black baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call NYPD's confidential Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
subwaysubway crimeattackFlushingBedford StuyvesantBrooklynQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYPD officer struck in hit-and-run crash
Officials: Driver intentionally crashes car into hospital
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island join forces on gun violence
Chevy Chase kicked during road rage incident
Child killed in Asbury Park double shooting
More than $46,000 stolen in Queens break-ins
Illegal towing monopoly put on the hook by Manhattan D.A.
Snapchat post prompts shutdown of all Dover Union Free schools
Show More
President Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'
Residents concerned over 10 registered sex offenders in one house
Father of 3 found with fractured skull in front of Bronx home
Swastikas found on cars in Brooklyn
Elderly woman dies in fast-moving Long Island house fire
More News
Top Video
NYPD officer struck in hit-and-run crash
Chevy Chase kicked during road rage incident
Child killed in Asbury Park double shooting
Going for Gold: The stars of 'Call Me By Your Name'
More Video