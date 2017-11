Fallen NYPD Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo has been recognized with a permanent honor, one year after his death.A plaque was dedicated Saturday for Tuozzolo at the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx where he worked.Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill attended the ceremony.Sergeant Tuozzolo was shot and killed one year ago Saturday while responding to a call of an armed man in the Bronx.A street in the Bronx was renamed in his honor in September.Purdy Street between Metropolitan Avenue and Saint Raymond's Avenue in Parkchester was renamed Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo Way.----------