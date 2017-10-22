A man who lunged at police officers with knives was shot by police officers in Hamilton Heights, officers say.Law enforcement officials say that at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police officers responded to a call on West 143rd Street about an emotionally disturbed person who was attempting suicide.When officers arrived, the 27-year-old man had already stabbed himself. When the elevator door opened, the man then charged at police, and officers then shot him in the leg.Officials are trying to determine if that man wanted police to kill him.The man was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive from both the gunshot and self stabbing. The two officers were also taken to the hospital for observation.