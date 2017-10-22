NYPD shoots man who allegedly lunged at officers with knives in Hamilton Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has more on the police-involved shooting in Hamilton Heights.

Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man who lunged at police officers with knives was shot by police officers in Hamilton Heights, officers say.

Law enforcement officials say that at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police officers responded to a call on West 143rd Street about an emotionally disturbed person who was attempting suicide.

When officers arrived, the 27-year-old man had already stabbed himself. When the elevator door opened, the man then charged at police, and officers then shot him in the leg.

Officials are trying to determine if that man wanted police to kill him.

The man was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive from both the gunshot and self stabbing. The two officers were also taken to the hospital for observation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police shootingHamilton HeightsNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Remains found ID'd as missing Long Island teen
Teens safe after held against will in Brooklyn house
Mother, son, daughter charged in string of knifepoint robberies
Truck driver jumps in fire truck, assaults firefighter after multi-car crash
Justin Timberlake to headline SB LII halftime show
Store owners say thieves are targeting cans of Spam
Mayor de Blasio unveils plan to ease NYC traffic congestion
Reports: Mets offer manager job to Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway
Show More
Good Samaritan missing after jumping into NJ river to save man
Police searching for gunman who fired into crowd in the Bronx
Several hurt in gas explosion at CT restaurant
Former presidents call for unity at aid concert
Police and firefighters rescue 2-year-old boy locked in car
More News
Top Video
Subway rider brutally attacked by man who stomped on foot
Is the end of the Metrocard approaching?
Elderly driver taken to hospital when car crashes into Wendy's
81-year-old actress beaten and robbed in apartment building
More Video