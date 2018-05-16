HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are trying to track down the suspect who followed a woman walking in Harlem and tried to rape her.
The incident happened May 11 at about 11:30 p.m.
Police say a 22-year-old woman was walking home in the vicinity of Lenox Avenue and St. Nicholas Avenue when the suspect approached her from behind, followed her into her building, and attempted to pull her pants down.
Her roommates heard her cry for help. "We just heard her downstairs literally fighting this man off of her," said one of the roommates, who ran to help.
"She had felt him from down the block. Like a presence," the roommate said. "I mean us living here we're young women. We're always aware of our surroundings. We're trying to keep ourselves safe. But I mean she did what she was supposed to do. She took out her headphones, she looked behind her, she slowed up, tried to let him pass, he didn't pass. She got to the door, thought OK maybe he lives here. What is she going to do?"
After a struggle, the man fled the location westbound on 111th Street towards Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.
"It's scary to hear that happen," said the roommate. "As I said it's scary to hear anyone's voice yelling for help but it was just so alarming to hear, to visibly see no one else come to the door. I understand it was a bit late at night but to have someone in this small building lobby screaming help me, get off of me, you would think everyone would come see what was going on, so thank God we were home."
The suspect is described as a male Hispanic in his thirties, approximately 5'7", medium complexion and approximately 160lbs. He was last seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls cap, black hooded shirt with "Champion" on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers.
