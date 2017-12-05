NYPD: 18-year-old raped 16-year-old classmate in New York City school stairwell

(ShutterStock)

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
A New York City high school student is under arrest and facing charges, accused of raping a younger classmate inside the school.

The alleged incident happened at The Washington Irving Campus, located at 40 Irving Place between East 16th and 17th streets in the Gramercy Park neighborhood, near Union Square.

Authorities say an 18-year-old student raped a 16-year-old student in a stairwell around 8:20 a.m. Monday.

The victim reportedly went looking for the suspect, who she knows, because he had her bag. She found him in the stairwell, where police say he pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities say she pushed the suspect off of her and ran away. She was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex to be checked out.

She identified the suspect, and Jevon Martin was arrested at the school later in the day.

"This troubling incident was immediately reported, and we are working closely with the NYPD as they conduct an investigation," Department of Education spokesperson Miranda Barbot said. "We are treating this with the utmost seriousness and are providing the campus with additional guidance and safety supports."
