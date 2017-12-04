The NYPD will announce Monday the number of murders and shootings in 2017 are down from last year.There have been 17 percent fewer murders and 22 percent fewer shootings compared to last year.Right now the city is on track to see fewer than 300 killings for the entire year, the lowest number since 1945.As of December 1, there were 259 murders. Last year, there were 313.Mayor Bill de Blasio will join Police Commissioner James O'Neill in Harlem to discuss the low crime numbers.----------