NYPD to announce murders and shootings down from last year

EMBED </>More Videos

The NYPD will announce a reduction in murders and shootings.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD will announce Monday the number of murders and shootings in 2017 are down from last year.

There have been 17 percent fewer murders and 22 percent fewer shootings compared to last year.

Right now the city is on track to see fewer than 300 killings for the entire year, the lowest number since 1945.

As of December 1, there were 259 murders. Last year, there were 313.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will join Police Commissioner James O'Neill in Harlem to discuss the low crime numbers.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimepolicenypdNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man charged after parking dispute leads to rampage
Several people stabbed outside LI bar
Conductor suspended over sexual misconduct allegations
Reports: Giants may fire head coach Ben McAdoo
Founder of 'Golden Krust' chain shoots self inside factory
Concertgoers left in the dark during Garth Brooks show
Queens fire that killed 12-year-old boy caused by smoking
Man meets 81-year-old he befriended on 'Words with Friends'
Show More
Police: Man threw fire extinguisher at elderly man, used anti-Jewish slurs
Woman mugged inside Greenwich Village building
CVS expands into insurance with deal to buy Aetna
Boy holds Christmas toy drive for children in Puerto Rico
Suggestive shape of sculpture at Ikea raising eyebrows
More News
Top Video
Man charged after parking dispute leads to rampage
Conductor suspended over sexual misconduct allegations
Body believed to be missing 3-year-old found in creek
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
More Video