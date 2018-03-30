NYPD: Woman arrested after pushing man onto subway tracks in Union Square

(Shutterstock)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A woman was arrested after police say she shoved a 27-year-old man onto the subway tracks in Manhattan early Friday.

The incident happened at the Union Square Station around 12:15 a.m.

Authorities say the victim was walking on the edge of the downtown Q platform when he passed 57-year-old Majorie Chambers.

According to police, Chambers suddenly pushed the man onto the tracks and kept walking.

The man got off the tracks and back onto the platform. He was not seriously injured.

Chambers was taken into custody and charged with reckless endangerment.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
subwaysubway crimeNew York CityManhattanUnion Square
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Man slashed, robbed in random caught-on-camera attack
Man moving into home finds pit bull chained in basement
Accountant used as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
3 ejected, 5 hurt in Grand Central Parkway crash
Pulse nightclub shooter's widow found not guilty on all counts
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
CT trooper killed in crash between cruiser, tractor-trailer
Show More
Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in vehicle
Person-of-interest in death of Bronx father of 3
Under Armour, MyFitnessPal breach affects 150 million users
US set to request five years of social media history for all visa applicants
Exclusive: Special agents take down suspected MS-13 gang members
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
More Photos