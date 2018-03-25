A woman with a gun was injured in a police-involved shooting on Staten Island Sunday, authorities say.According to police, the incident started at about 12:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Nugent Avenue in Midland Beach.The woman was fleeing from officers and at some point displayed a gun, according to police.The shooting took place on Highland Avenue in the Grymes Hill section of Staten Island.The woman is listed in stable condition at Richmond University Medical Center.No officers were injured. The NYPD says a weapon was recovered.----------