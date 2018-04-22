Off-duty NYPD officer seriously injured in crash in Brentwood

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles reports on a crash on the LIE that injured an NYPD officer.

Eyewitness News
BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --
A 27-year-old off-duty NYPD officer was seriously injured early Sunday in a crash on the Long Island Expressway.

The accident happened at about 12:30 a.m. just east of exit 53 in Brentwood.

The officer, Anthony Robitaille of the 75th Precinct, had pulled over to the shoulder in his 2010 Honda to speak to the driver of a BMW, possibly because of a fender-bender.

Both drivers were outside of their vehicles when police say a 2013 Ford sedan, driven by Desirea Coyle, struck the rear of the Honda. The Honda then struck the BMW and Robitaille.

Robitaille, of Centereach, was transported by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Coyle, 33, of Highland Falls, NY, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries. A passenger in the BMW sustained minor injuries and declined treatment.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentcrashnypdpolice officer injuredBrentwoodSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 dead in shooting at Waffle House near Nashville
Police: Man wearing 'MAGA' hat, shirt assaults man on subway
NYPD officers save man's life after going into cardiac arrest
Here's how to find out if you've been exposed to measles
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
13 injured after explosion, fire destroy New Jersey home
Dad fatally stabbed as daughter sits in lap
World's oldest person dies in Japan at 117
Show More
Frat permanently expelled from campus following racist video
Matt Harvey not happy about being taken out of the Mets' starting rotation
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
Funeral held for baby left for dead in garbage can
Baby boy found dead after Staten Island crash
More News