Suffolk County police officer charged with menacing in off-duty incident in Patchogue

HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) --
A Suffolk County police officer has been arrested and charged with menacing for an off-duty incident earlier this month.

According to Suffolk County Police, Gregory Hanrahan, 32, became involved in an interaction with three females during which he pointed a handgun in their direction on West Main Street in Patchogue on November 5 at 1:44 a.m.

Hanrahan, a two-year member of the Department assigned to the Seventh Precinct, was immediately suspended without pay and his handguns were seized.

In addition to the criminal charges, a Department internal investigation is underway.

Hanrahan was charged with three counts of second-degree menacing.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip Tuesday.
