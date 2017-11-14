A Suffolk County police officer has been arrested and charged with menacing for an off-duty incident earlier this month.According to Suffolk County Police, Gregory Hanrahan, 32, became involved in an interaction with three females during which he pointed a handgun in their direction on West Main Street in Patchogue on November 5 at 1:44 a.m.Hanrahan, a two-year member of the Department assigned to the Seventh Precinct, was immediately suspended without pay and his handguns were seized.In addition to the criminal charges, a Department internal investigation is underway.Hanrahan was charged with three counts of second-degree menacing.He is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip Tuesday.