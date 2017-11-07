Newark Police and prosecutors are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty police officer and possibly two robbery suspects.According to the Essex County Prosecutor, the Newark officer was confronted by two men on Wainwright Street who were trying to rob him.When he identified himself as a police officer, authorities say one of the suspects fired a weapon and the officer returned fire, shooting one of the suspects.The suspect who was struck was caught a short distance from the shooting on Leslie Street.He was taken to University Hospital, where he is being treated. The second suspect fled and remains at large.The police officer was not injured.The crime scene extended two city blocks. Police could be seen placing more than a dozen evidence markers on Wainwright Street as well, which is parallel to Leslie Street.Police are now looking for a dark-colored vehicle that was seen driving away northbound on Fabyan Place.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.----------