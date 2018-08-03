Police officer critically injured in Colorado shooting originally from Manorville, Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

The suspect was also shot and is in police custody.

Eyewitness News
MANORVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A Colorado police officer shot in the line of duty is from Long Island.

Officer Cem Duzel, 30, was critically injured after several officers responded to a call about shots fired east of downtown Colorado Springs. They found an armed suspect, gunfire was exchanged and Duzel was wounded and taken to the hospital.

Duzel is originally from Manorville in Suffolk County and graduated from Westhampton Beach High School.

Duzel has been a police officer in Colorado Springs for five years. In 2015, he and other officers were in the news for helping rescue a bear cub who managed to get her head stuck in a plastic bottle.

"This has been an extremely difficult year with law enforcement, officers being hurt or killed, in particular in our region," Police Chief Pete Carey said. "Please keep Officer Duzel, his family and the Colorado Springs police department in your thoughts and prayers."

The suspect, 31-year-old Noaman Al Khammasi, was also shot.

He is in police custody at a Colorado hospital and is expected to recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer shotshootinglong islandManorvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News