  • BREAKING NEWS 2017 New York and New Jersey Election Results

Officers hailed as heroes after rescuing baby from early morning fire

Eyewitness News
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
One New Jersey family was lucky that two quick-thinking police officers were passing by when flames broke out in the middle of the night at their home early Tuesday morning.

Ocean Township officers Chris Clune and Arthur Barnek banged on the door to wake the family up after contacting the fire department.

Homeowner Suzanne Perrotto made it outside with her 3-year-old toddler, but she told the officers her husband and baby were still inside.

The officers ran in and rescued them both.

The fire was sparked by an outdoor light planted in mulch.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
apartment firehouse firetoddlerchild rescuechild rescuedbaby rescuedNew JerseyOcean Township
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
3 students suspended after sex assault allegations at NYC school
EXCLUSIVE: Queens man says he's menaced by dogs that attacked him
AccuWeather Alert: Record cold on the way
Loved ones of teen found buried in woods say their goodbyes
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Radio host who teamed with ex-NFL player shocked by charges
Show More
44 train NJT engineers diagnosed with sleep apnea, sidelined
7 On Your Side: Woman claims Apple Watch caused burn
Obama reports for jury duty
EXCLUSIVE: Acquaintance of accused flasher alerts police; suspect arrested
Man plans to sue NYPD over claim of unlawful arrest
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos