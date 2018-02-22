Officials: Driver intentionally crashes car into Connecticut hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro reports on a car that slammed into a hospital in Middletown, Connecticut.

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut --
Authorities say a driver intentionally crashed into a Connecticut hospital emergency room with a car that burst into flames.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew says the driver had multiple gas containers in the vehicle when he crashed through an entrance to Middlesex Hospital Thursday morning. Drew says the man's motives aren't known.

Authorities say the driver is a man in his 20s who is known to Middletown police.

A man who lives across from the hospital said he heard what sounded like an explosion and saw a man on fire come running out, screaming for help. The witness, Gary Mills, said responders put the man on a gurney.

Local authorities evacuated homes in the neighborhood where the driver lives and notified federal authorities.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crashhospitalConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYPD officer struck in hit-and-run crash
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island join forces on gun violence
Chevy Chase kicked during road rage incident
Child killed in Asbury Park double shooting
More than $46,000 stolen in Queens break-ins
NYPD searching for suspects in pair of subway attacks
Illegal towing monopoly put on the hook by Manhattan D.A.
Snapchat post prompts shutdown of all Dover Union Free schools
Show More
President Trump says guns only for 'gun adept teachers'
Residents concerned over 10 registered sex offenders in one house
Father of 3 found with fractured skull in front of Bronx home
Swastikas found on cars in Brooklyn
Elderly woman dies in fast-moving Long Island house fire
More News
Top Video
NYPD officer struck in hit-and-run crash
Chevy Chase kicked during road rage incident
Child killed in Asbury Park double shooting
Going for Gold: The stars of 'Call Me By Your Name'
More Video