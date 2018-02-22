Authorities say a driver intentionally crashed into a Connecticut hospital emergency room with a car that burst into flames.Middletown Mayor Dan Drew says the driver had multiple gas containers in the vehicle when he crashed through an entrance to Middlesex Hospital Thursday morning. Drew says the man's motives aren't known.Authorities say the driver is a man in his 20s who is known to Middletown police.A man who lives across from the hospital said he heard what sounded like an explosion and saw a man on fire come running out, screaming for help. The witness, Gary Mills, said responders put the man on a gurney.Local authorities evacuated homes in the neighborhood where the driver lives and notified federal authorities.----------