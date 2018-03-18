AUSTIN, Texas --Officials are responding to two possible "explosion incidents" in Austin, Texas.
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, officials have responded to an incident on Eagle Feather Drive.
Two patients have been identified and transported, officials said in a tweet.
UPDATE: Explosion incident at 4721 Eagle Feather Dr; Multiple #ATCEMS assets are staging to possibly 2 separate incidents in the area. At this incident, 2 patients have been identified and are prepping those patients for transport. More to Follow...— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018
Another incident has been reported on Dawn Song Drive with reports of two people possibly injured.
Multiple assets on a reported second explosion 4800 block Dawn Song Dr (2032) reports of 2 patients. Investigation if this is the same incident as already reported or a separate incident underway. More information to be provided when available.— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 19, 2018
It is unclear if these two incidents are related or if Sunday's reported explosions are related to the deadly package explosions earlier this month.
A reward for information in three earlier package bombings has risen to $115,000.
Anthony House, 39, died from his injuries in a package bombing at his home on March 2.
On March 12, 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed when he and his mother opened a package found outside their home. His mother was left injured in the attack.
Later that day across town, a 75-year-old woman was injured when she also found a strange package on her porch.
