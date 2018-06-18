Out-of-control dump truck rolls down hill, crashes into New Jersey home

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the dump truck that crashed into a home in New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
HAWTHORNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
An out-of-control dump truck crashed into a home in New Jersey on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the truck struck a home on Sunrise Drive in Hawthorne at approximately 12:00 p.m.

The driver apparently lost control and rolled backward down a hill, picked up momentum and drove into a tree before hitting the house.

Fortunately no one inside the home was injured.

"I think I'm still in shock a little bit, the insides of my body are still shaking and I know thankfully nobody was hurt and it's a structure and it can be repaired, but we've only been here 2 and a half years," the homeowner said.

The accident caused significant damage to the home and it will now need to be inspected for structural stability.

The name of the company that operates the dump truck is currently unknown.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
truck crashcar into buildingcrashHawthornePassaic CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News