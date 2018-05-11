GLAM LAB

Sleeping beauty tests an overnight face mask...is it worth it?

Sleeping beauty tests an overnight face mask... is it worth it?

Sleeping beauty tests an overnight face mask... is it worth it?

I struggle to get in a good night's sleep majority of the week so, why not let a mask do all the work for me while I get my beauty rest? (wabc)

Johanna C. Trupp
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Overnight masks: Yay or nay? I struggle to get in a good night's sleep the majority of the week, so why not let a mask do all the work for me while I get my beauty rest?

I checked out a the new Sound Sleep Cocoon from Dermalogica. The gel-cream has a ton of active ingredients promised to leave you with fresh, glowing skin by the next morning.

Check out the video to see how this overnight mask fares the test in Glam Lab.

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
