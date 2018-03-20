SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WABC) --FBI agents are on the scene in Texas after a package exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility.
It happened at a facility near San Antonio with 75 workers inside at the time.
No one was seriously hurt.
Investigators say the explosion was caused by a medium-sized box at the facility.
Right now, they say it's too soon to know if this explosion is linked to a series of deadly blasts in Austin, Texas.
The most recent was Sunday night, when two men were hurt after triggering a trip wire that set off the blast.
Two people have been killed in what appears to be the work of a serial bomber leaving explosive packages.
