FBI agents are on the scene in Texas after a package exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility.It happened at a facility near San Antonio with 75 workers inside at the time.No one was seriously hurt.Investigators say the explosion was caused by a medium-sized box at the facility.Right now, they say it's too soon to know if this explosion is linked to a series of deadly blasts in Austin, Texas.The most recent was Sunday night, when two men were hurt after triggering a trip wire that set off the blast.Two people have been killed in what appears to be the work of a serial bomber leaving explosive packages.----------