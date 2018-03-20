Package explodes inside Texas FedEx facility, authorities investigating possible link to Austin explosions

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at the facility in San Antonio. It is not yet known if this is connected to package explosions in Austin.

Eyewitness News
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WABC) --
FBI agents are on the scene in Texas after a package exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility.

It happened at a facility near San Antonio with 75 workers inside at the time.

No one was seriously hurt.

Investigators say the explosion was caused by a medium-sized box at the facility.

Right now, they say it's too soon to know if this explosion is linked to a series of deadly blasts in Austin, Texas.

The most recent was Sunday night, when two men were hurt after triggering a trip wire that set off the blast.

Two people have been killed in what appears to be the work of a serial bomber leaving explosive packages.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
suspicious packagebombingexplosionTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning issued for Tri-State
MTA worker dies after fall; Service on 4, 5, 6 subway lines impacted
Weinstein Co. releases victims from any non-disclosure agreements
Guard at UPS shoots would-be robber in Brooklyn
Missing college student found dead in Bermuda moat
'Sex and the City' star announces run for New York governor
Investigation into Cambridge Analytica, Facebook
27-year-old man killed in Bronx hit and run, gun found at scene
Show More
Authorities: Brother of Florida shooting suspect arrested at school
Toddler dies after vanishing while playing with sibling
Man wanted in connection with purse snatching spree in Queens
Mugshots: 15 charged in 'Operation Snowbank' cocaine bust
Self-driving Uber vehicle kills female pedestrian
More News
Top Video
Missing college student found dead in Bermuda moat
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
Chick-Fil-A cashier returns $3 customer leaves behind
Self-driving Uber vehicle kills female pedestrian
More Video