A bomb squad was called to the home of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over a mysterious package, but it turned out to be manure.A neighbor discovered the Christmas-themed package in the driveway of the Mnuchins Bel-Air, California mansion Saturday and called police.When the bomb squad opened the gift they found what they called a 'pretty good quantity' of horse manure.The Secret Service picked up the box to further investigate.No evacuations were ordered and the scene was cleared.