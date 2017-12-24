  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Package of gift-wrapped manure sent to home of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

The bomb squad was called out to the home of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

BEL AIR, California (WABC) --
A bomb squad was called to the home of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over a mysterious package, but it turned out to be manure.

A neighbor discovered the Christmas-themed package in the driveway of the Mnuchins Bel-Air, California mansion Saturday and called police.

When the bomb squad opened the gift they found what they called a 'pretty good quantity' of horse manure.

The Secret Service picked up the box to further investigate.

No evacuations were ordered and the scene was cleared.
