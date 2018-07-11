Pair wanted for dumping toxic waste in Long Island Pine Barrens

MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Suffolk County police and the Central Pine Barrens Commission are searching for two people who were caught on camera dumping barrels containing toxic material in Manorville in May.

The Long Island Central Pine Barrens is more than 100,000 acres of woodlands that stretches through Riverhead, Brookhaven and Southampton. The aquifer containing Long Island's drinking water lies beneath it.

Investigators said the man and woman dumped eight barrels that contained anti-freeze and windshield washer fluid in a wooded area on May 20.

The suspects fled in a white Ford F150 with an extended cab.

At least six others have been arrested since May in other illegal dumping incidents in areas including Middle Island, Rocky Point, Speonk and Shirley. The suspects -- including a dumping company owner -- were accused of dumping household waste, construction demolition waste, boats and toilets.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information. Submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637).

