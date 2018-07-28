** i'm shaking as i write this, so forgive any typos. just made my way home after what should have been a normal L train ride. We were almost to Bedford Ave as the entire car started stomping and running toward my side yelling that someone had a gun.— Tamara Kraus (@TamararKraus) July 28, 2018
Brooklyn: about 5 mins ago I was boarding an L at Bedford towards Rockaway Park when people on the platform started streaming, running, and crying. There’s no evidence anything happened, but there’s now a police presence and no one knows what happened. Anyone got a clue?— 🏳️🌈Max Freedman 🏳️🌈 (@anticlimaxwell) July 28, 2018
Passengers described people running and ducking for cover on the L train around 1 p.m.
Officials said there was no gunman found and no reports of any shots fired.
"We know that may have been a frightening situation but we are committed to the safety of our customers at all times. Glad everyone is safe," the MTA tweeted.
To follow up, NYPD arrived on the scene. There was no gunman found and no reports of any shots fired. We know that may have been a frightening situation but we are committed to the safety of our customers at all times. Glad everyone is safe. ^JL— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 28, 2018
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts