Panic erupts at Bedford Avenue subway station during false gun scare

Joe Torres has more on the panic in Williamsburg.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The NYPD responded to the scene after what appeared to be a gun or bomb scare Saturday at the Bedford Avenue subway station in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.



Passengers described people running and ducking for cover on the L train around 1 p.m.

Officials said there was no gunman found and no reports of any shots fired.

"We know that may have been a frightening situation but we are committed to the safety of our customers at all times. Glad everyone is safe," the MTA tweeted.



