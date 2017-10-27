Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing

Authorities have charged Harris and Zachary Koehn with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home. (Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ALTA VISTA, Iowa --
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.

Twenty-year-old Cheyanne Harris and 28-year-old Zachary Koehn were arrested Wednesday on charges of child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn. Court records don't list attorneys for either of them. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Authorities say in court records that deputies and medics called to the couple's Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing. A medical examiner found maggots in his clothing and skin that indicated he hadn't had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week.

Alta Vista is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.

Related Topics:
baby deathchild neglectu.s. & worldiowa
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Halloween party gunfire wounds one
Fans without tickets try to force way into Barclays Center, police respond
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain, wind for Sunday
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
Residents return home after gas leak in Harrington Park, NJ
JFK assassination files show Hoover's frustration over Oswald's death, USSR reaction
Women rescued after months lost at sea
Funeral to be held for teen killed in hit-and-run
Show More
Driver charged in woman's death in Gowanus car fire
Police: Woman caught in lie made 911 call to get out of speeding ticket
Authorities bust 7 in alleged sales of 'Pray for Death' branded drugs
Wake held for Jersey City teen killed in hit-and-run
7 On Your Side goes undercover to catch speeding buses
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos