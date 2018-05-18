A partial building collapse in Brooklyn forced neighbors from their homes.The side wall of a vacant home came crashing down around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, forcing neighbors out of their homes in Park Slope.For now there is a collapse zone that fire crews are keeping people out of.This happened on the 200 block of 9th Street.One side of the building came crashing down, as well as half of the back wall.Firefighters immediately began searching the building to see if anyone was inside, but the building was unoccupied.One building to the left of the collapsed building was evacuated displacing seven people.This was alarming to the people who live on this normally quiet street."I heard this immense boom," said Phil Mayer, a neighbor. "It shook the building, it was not normal.""At first I didn't know if anyone was in there because the yard always looks so well taken care of," said Cheryl Zigrand, a neighbor. "So I assumed people were there, but Sean said they had moved out a couple of months ago."The owner of the building had pulled two permits, one last month and one for May 10th, to demolish the building and for whatever reason it wasn't demolished.Friday morning, city officials will meet and determine if they will take the building completely down.----------