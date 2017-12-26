  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Passenger had gun, ammunition in carry-on bag at Florida airport

EMBED </>More Videos

The incident caused a backup at the busy airport early Tuesday morning.

ORLANDO, Florida --
A passenger tried to bring a gun and ammunition in a carry-on bag at Orlando International Airport causing a long back-up at checkpoints during the Christmas holiday rush.

Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Sari Koshetz told The Associated Press the passenger was carrying a Ruger with a separate magazine loaded with 10 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition. The incident caused a backup at the busy airport early Tuesday morning.

Koshetz says it was the 91st weapon intercepted by TSA officers at Orlando's airport this year.

Orlando police spokeswoman Michelle Guido tells local news outlets the passenger has a valid Florida concealed weapons license. Federal law, however, prohibits passengers from carrying weapons through airport checkpoints. Guido says the passenger will be charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a place prohibited by law.

The passenger's name wasn't immediately released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
airport securityairport newsfloridaguns
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Bodega clerk fights off would-be robber
Teacher violently attacked trying to break up fight
4 bodies found in basement apartment in upstate New York
Internet-famous 'hugging dog,' owner homeless after fire
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Couple, dog found dead in apparent holiday murder-suicide
Christmas Eve fireworks accident leaves dozens injured
AccuWeather: Bitter cold sets in for the rest of the week
Show More
Bitter cold, several feet of snow hit parts of eastern US
Family shaken after mother, son shot on Christmas Day
Boy recovering after falling through ice while chasing dog
Dead whale washes up on Long Island beach
Woman tied up and robbed in New Jersey home invasion
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Eyewitness News Update
Smoking blamed for fire that killed man in high-rise apartment
More Video