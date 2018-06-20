PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WABC) --Southwest Airlines is being sued over a flight from New York that suffered catastrophic engine failure in April, killing one woman.
Eight passengers and the husband of a passenger say the airline failed to properly maintain the 737.
Flght 1380 was on its way to Dallas when debris from an engine hit a window, causing the plane to depressurize.
One woman was partially ejected and killed.
The plaintiffs say they suffered severe mental, emotional and psychological injuries.
"During the excruciating moments following the explosion, the plaintiffs endured the horrific fear of a plane crash - suddenly and unexpectedly, they were facing death," the lawsuit said.
The suit was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court
The accident left a businesswoman hanging half outside a shattered window.
Jennifer Riordan, a mother of two from New Mexico, was pronounced dead after the flight made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport with part of an engine cover ripped off and a window damaged..
The blown engine showed evidence of "metal fatigue," according to the National Transportation Safety Board.
