New Jersey pastor charged with improper sexual contact with teenage girl

A pastor is charged with improper sexual contact with a teenage girl.

NEW BRUNSWICK (WABC) --
A pastor in New Jersey is behind bars, charged with having improper sexual contact with a teenage girl.

Police in New Brunswick say 52-year-old Pastor Manuel Mora of All Nations Church had ongoing sexual contact with a 17-year-old.

Ongoing is the key word because the age of consent in New Jersey is 16.

Mora faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.

He is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick.
