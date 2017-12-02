A pastor in New Jersey is behind bars, charged with having improper sexual contact with a teenage girl.Police in New Brunswick say 52-year-old Pastor Manuel Mora of All Nations Church had ongoing sexual contact with a 17-year-old.Ongoing is the key word because the age of consent in New Jersey is 16.Mora faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.He is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick.