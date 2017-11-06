Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting

Annabelle Pomeroy, 14, was killed in the mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, her parents confirmed. (Provided)

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --
The pastor of the church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where dozens were killed and dozens more injured when a man walked into the building and opened fire, said his 14-year-old daughter is among the dead.

First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy said he was not at the church Sunday morning when the shooting took place. His youngest daughter, Annabelle, was.

Pomeroy said he was in Oklahoma at the time. The pastor was driving back to Sutherland Springs when he spoke to ABC News.

EMBED More News Videos

Families pray outside San Antonio church as they wait to hear about loved ones.



According to Pomeroy, every one of his family's close friends is among the deceased.

Pomeroy said he wants the world to know that his daughter Annabelle was "one very beautiful special child."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Texas church shootingmass shootingTexas
Load Comments
Top Stories
Texas community reeling after church shooting leaves 26 dead
Heroes: Men chase down Texas church shooting suspect
Bus drivers in 4 Nassau County school districts go on strike
Police search for babysitter accused of kidnapping 6-year-old
Anthony Weiner to report to prison on Monday
NYPD detective struck by minivan while investigating stabbing
NYPD officer proposes at TCS NYC Marathon finish line
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Show More
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Manuela Schar wins New York City Marathon women's wheelchair race
PHOTOS: 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon dies
More News
Photos
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
More Photos