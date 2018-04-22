Paterson police officer killed in crash of patrol car

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say a Paterson, New Jersey police officer was killed in a car crash Sunday morning.

At about 10:50 a.m., police responded to the area of 150 Getty Avenue in Paterson in response to a vehicle collision.

The Passaic County Prosecutor says the on-duty police officer operating a marked patrol unit was involved in a collision with a parked vehicle.

The officer was the only person involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at Saint Joseph's Regional Medical Center. No one else was injured.

The officer's name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

