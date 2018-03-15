MIAMI, Florida (WABC) --A pedestrian bridge stretching across a street on the Florida International University campus in Miami collapsed Thursday afternoon, killing multiple people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Aerial footage showed first responders tending to victims on the scene, searching for people in the rubble and loading others on stretchers into ambulances.
Five to six vehicles were crushed in the collapse, the highway patrol said.
THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN— Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018
The hood of a dark-colored sedan could be seen trapped underneath the fallen bridge, while the other half of the car was sticking out from the wreckage. It is unclear if the driver or any passengers inside that car were injured or killed.
The total number of injuries is unclear.
Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he had spoken with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the bridge collapse at Florida International University.
"I will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day," the governor said.
According to a FIU press release, the 174-foot, 950-ton bridge was just installed "in a few hours" using "accelerated bridge construction" methods, which the University said "reduces potential risks to workers, commuters, and pedestrians and minimizes traffic interruptions."
FIU issued the following statement:
"We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge. At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information. We are working closely with authorities and first responders on the scene. We will share updates as we have them. The media staging area is under the overhang of the Academic Health Center 5, right across from parking area. Please enter the campus through 107th Ave and SW 16th Street. Turn right at the red sculpture and follow the road to the parking lot on the corner of 107 and 8 Street."
The $14.2 million bridge crossed over a busy seven lane road that divided the university's campus from the city of Sweetwater.
Related: What we know about collapsed FIU bridge
(ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report)
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts