A pedestrian was struck by a piece of falling debris in Lower Manhattan Friday afternoon.Authorities say a piece of scaffolding fell off an office high-rise building at 101 Barclay Street in Tribeca around 2:15 and hit the person, who was walking on the sidewalk.The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.The Department of Buildings has inspectors headed to the scene.The 25-story building is owned by Bank of New York Mellon.There is no comment from management at this time.----------