Person in custody in 2015 murder of Westchester socialite Lois Colley

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. (WABC) --
A person is in custody in the murder of a socialite from Westchester County who was found dead in her home two years ago.

83-year-old Lois Colley was discovered bludgeoned to death in the laundry room of her home on Windswept Farm, a 300-acre estate in North Salem.

The man in custody is described as a former employee of Colley.

The Westchester District Attorney will hold a news conference in White Plains Monday afternoon to discuss the case.

The victim lived with her husband Eugene Colley, a millionaire who is one of the biggest owners of McDonald's properties in the country and known as a master fox huntsman.

No valuables were taken from the home, and police say there was no sign of forced entry.
