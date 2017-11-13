NORTH SALEM, N.Y. (WABC) --A person is in custody in the murder of a socialite from Westchester County who was found dead in her home two years ago.
83-year-old Lois Colley was discovered bludgeoned to death in the laundry room of her home on Windswept Farm, a 300-acre estate in North Salem.
The man in custody is described as a former employee of Colley.
The Westchester District Attorney will hold a news conference in White Plains Monday afternoon to discuss the case.
The victim lived with her husband Eugene Colley, a millionaire who is one of the biggest owners of McDonald's properties in the country and known as a master fox huntsman.
No valuables were taken from the home, and police say there was no sign of forced entry.