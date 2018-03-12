SUSPICIOUS DEATH

Person of interest identified in SUNY Binghamton student's death

By Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
Binghamton police have released the name of a possible suspect in the homicide of 22-year-old college student Haley Anderson.

Authorities believe 22-year-old Orlando Tercero fled to Nicaragua before Anderson's body was found in her Binghamton off-campus home by police around 1 p.m. Friday.

Tercero allegedly "fled the United States via international air to Nicaragua prior to the discovery of Haley Anderson's deceased body," according to a statement released by police.

Authorities ruled her death a homicide on Saturday.

The circumstances of what led to Anderson's death have not been revealed, and it is unclear if Anderson knew Tercero. But police suggested in an earlier statement that they may have been romantically linked.

"The victim and male student had a previous domestic/romantic relationship. The investigation determined that the person of interest has left the United States by international air travel flight, prior to the discovery of Haley Anderson's deceased body," police said in a statement over the weekend.

Anderson, a nursing student at the State University of New York at Binghamton, was from Westbury, Long Island.

The university released a statement on Facebook:

Authorities said they found her body during a welfare check.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at 607-772-7080 or 607-772-7082.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
suspicious deathcollege studentWestburyNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUSPICIOUS DEATH
Police investigate killing of college student from Long Island
Man found dead inside donation box
Police investigating after body found in mansion driveway
3-year-old girl dies during dental procedure
More suspicious death
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
5 killed in East River helicopter crash, pilot ID'd
Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?
Fatal helicopter crash is third involving company in past 11 years
Police: Man fatally shot by officer after road rage rampage
New York area gears up as 3rd nor'easter bears down
Rapper surrenders after gun found in bag at Newark Airport
Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance
Show More
2nd explosion in Austin badly injures woman
Mount Vernon mayor arrested in corruption probe
Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
At least 50 dead when plane crashes, catches fire in Nepal
More News
Photos
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos