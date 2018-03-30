Person-of-interest in death of Bronx father of 3 young children

Candace McCowan reports police released the new photo in an effort to find a person-of-interest.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Investigators are hoping a newly released photo can soon provide answers to the family of a father of three young children.

He was attacked in front of a building in the Bronx.

Investigators say they want to question the man as a person-of-interest.

This comes more than five weeks since Phillip Roseburgh was found unconscious and bleeding in front of his Garden Street building in February.



Police say they he was ambushed and beaten in front of his Belmont home.

He was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull, but died several days later.

Last week, police arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him with murder, but he was later released from custody.

The Bronx district attorney's office said they didn't obtain an indictment against him.

While police continue to search for answers, friends and family of Phillip Roseburgh are planning to gather Saturday for a memorial service.

