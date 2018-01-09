PETS & ANIMALS

12 neglected, matted dogs rescued from house in New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A dozen dogs are being cared for after being rescued from horrible conditions in New Jersey.

The 12 poodle-mixes were found Tuesday locked in cramped cages inside an abandoned home on 17th Avenue in Paterson. There were four dogs in each cage, according to animal control officers.

The dogs were lying in their own feces. Some of them cried when touched, because their fur was so matted.

The dogs were removed from the home and rushed to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge to be cared for.

"They were matted, couldn't tell if they were a boy or a girl, that's how bad they were and the stench was unbelievable," said John DeCando of Paterson Animal Control. "These dogs were not barking, they were crying, and I mean crying for help."

The owner has not yet been identified. A neighbor said they hadn't seen anyone at the house in three weeks.

The dogs had their fur shaved and are being tested for diseases before being put up for adoption.

