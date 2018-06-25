Police are investigating after Rottweiler attacked and killed two smaller dogs on Long Island.The incident happened around 7 p.m. on June 21 on Charles Street in Selden.Chelsea Houston posted about the incident on Facebook, saying she was walking her two Yorkies, Sebastian and Holly, when they were viciously attacked by the larger dog. She said they were both killed protecting her from danger.Suffolk County police responded to the scene, and the Town of Brookhaven was notified and will determine what happens to the dog.Houston said the tragic incident serves as a reminder for pet owners to always have their dogs on a leash, regardless of their size, breed or temperament.----------