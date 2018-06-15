PETS & ANIMALS

2 endangered Amur leopard cubs born at Brookfield Zoo in Illinois

EMBED </>More Videos

The Brookfield Zoo announced the births of two male Amur leopard cubs Thursday. The cubs were born April 18 and are currently bonding with their mom. (Cathy Bazzoni/Chicago Zoological Society)

BROOKFIELD, Illinois --
The Brookfield Zoo announced the births of two male Amur leopard cubs Thursday. The cubs were born April 18 and are currently bonding with their mom.

The zoo says the 8-week-old cubs are 8 and 9 pounds and doing well. They are expected to make their public debut in mid-July.

The cubs' parents, Lisa and Kasha, were introduced in 2015 at Brookfield Zoo as part of the Amur Leopard Species Survival Plan. There are currently 82 Amur leopards in 42 zoos in North America.

The Amur leopard is critically endangered. The nocturnal animals used to roam the Amur River basin and mountains in the northeastern section of China and the Korean peninsula. According to the Chicago Zoological Society, there are less than 65 Amur leopards left in the wild, mostly in an isolated population in the Russian Far East.----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsbrookfield zooIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News