PETS & ANIMALS

2 kittens stolen from New Jersey animal shelter

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Video surveillance shows a couple who walked into a New Jersey animal shelter and stole two kittens from their cages.

According to Animal Rescue Force, based in East Brunswick, two individuals came into their Sayreville adoption center to look at kittens. They were able to distract the volunteers and leave the shelter with two black kittens named Maggie and Berkley.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance footage that was turned over to the police.
The couple was described as a young-looking man and woman. The man had stringy shoulder-length black hair and a tattoo on his forearm. The woman was described as a thin Asian woman, with a tattoo on one shoulder. They were seen leaving the premises in a black 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Animal Rescue Force is requesting that anyone with information email amra444@msn.com.
PETS & ANIMALS
