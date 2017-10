Police in Nassau County are investigating the deadly shootings of several cats.At least three cats have been shot over the past eight months in Garden City.Forensic analysis revealed that the cats were shot with a small caliber bullet.The Nassau County SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.If you have any information you can call the Animal Cruelty Stoppers Hotline at 516-THE-SPCA.