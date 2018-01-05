  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Abused dog found in trash bag in Brooklyn heads to pre-adoption home

The 10- to 12-year-old shepherd mix is doing much better after being treated at the Veterinary Emergency and Referral Group (VERG) North animal hospital.

By Eyewitness News
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An older dog that was found with its mouth taped shut inside of a plastic garbage bag that was also taped shut in Brooklyn has been discharged from the hospital and is in a temporary home Friday.

Veterinarians say Saint Vincent, the 10- to 12-year-old shepherd mix that was found near Jackie Robinson Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue, is doing much better after being treated at the Veterinary Emergency and Referral Group (VERG) North animal hospital.

"We're happy to report that Saint Vincent is no longer in the ICU," VERG medical director Dr. Brett Levitzke said. "He's now walking, and he'll be able to go home...Fortunately for him, his condition, while severe, did not require surgery."

While at VERG, Saint Vincent underwent a battery of diagnostics ranging from extensive bloodwork to X-rays and an MRI of his spine, which showed many of his injuries were a direct result of the neglect and abuse he sustained. His aggressive treatment was tailored to stabilize his critical condition and included fluid therapy, antibiotics and a comprehensive pain management protocol.

"He was barely breathing," said Carla Mohan, of the New York Bully Crew. "He was bleeding from his nose, like I said, his mouth was taped up. They removed that. He was covered in urine. He has complete urine scalds all over his body."

Saint Vincent will now be temporarily fostered by Craig Fields, the founder of New York Bully Crew, while the rescue group carefully processes applications for his adoption.

"Our job now is to continue the healing process that VERG put into motion and to ensure a continuous safe environment for Saint Vincent to flourish," Fields said. "And find the perfect home for him to finally settle into and receive unconditional love and nurturing."

Anyone who is interested in adopting Saint Vincent should visit NYBullyCrew.org to complete an application.

Additionally, anyone with information about the person who did this to Saint Vincent is urged to contact the ASPCA or NYPD, as the investigation is reportedly ongoing. There is a $4,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

