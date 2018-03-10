PETS & ANIMALS

Aging kangaroo at Bronx Zoo receiving cryotherapy for arthritis

Sandra Bookman has more on an aging kangaroo at the Bronx Zoo undergoing treatment for arthritis. (Discovery Channel)

Eyewitness News
BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
It's not easy getting old!

An aging kangaroo at the Bronx Zoo is receiving an exotic treatment for arthritis. The zoo's director says the 15-year-old marsupial named 'Dave' has been dealing with stiff, achy joints.

Veterinarians are administering low-temperature cryotherapy treatment to help with the pain.

The treatment is a high-tech alternative to ice baths.

Animal Planet is documenting Dave's journey for the latest season of 'The Zoo.'

