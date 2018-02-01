PETS & ANIMALS

Long Island animal shelter under scrutiny faces audit

Kristin Thorne has more on the scrutinized Hempstead animal shelter.

By
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
The new supervisor of the Town of Hempstead announced Thursday that she is ordering an independent audit of the town's animal shelter, which has been plagued by allegations of mismanagement and corrupt hiring practices for years.

"It is my intention to move quickly but carefully in order to ensure that the treatment being administered here in our animal shelter is truly the finest anywhere," said town supervisor Laura Gillen.

The audit will primarily look at the shelter's hiring practices.

According to the new Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman, who will lead the audit, the shelter's top expenditure is salaries.

"When you have an organization which puts most of its resources toward salary it makes sense to take a look at that," Schnirman said. "These practices have serious financial implications for the town."

Those who have been arguing for changes to be made at the shelter said they are pleased with the audit announcement.

"We have faith that this is going to reveal quite a lot," said Diane Madden, founder of Hope for Hempstead Shelter.

Gillen said depending upon the audit's findings the town may privatize some of the shelter's functions and would bring in a regional or national animal care organization.

